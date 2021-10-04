Watch
Kindred Hair and Skin Center - Scrapes and Cuts

Posted at 2:21 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 14:21:53-04

What's the best way to clean a minor scrape or cut? If you're reaching for the hydrogen peroxide, you might be surprised at the answer.

Dermatologists like Dr. Chesahna Kindred say while hydrogen peroxide does kill germs, it also delays healing. The best way? Clean the area with mild soap and water, apply a few drops of alcohol, and cover with petroleum jelly or Vaseline.

You also don't need antibiotic ointment like Neosporin if the cut is not infection. These ointments contain additives that could cause an allergic reaction.

Learn more here.

