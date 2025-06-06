Kindred Hair and Skin Center offers hope for patients with scleroderma

Scleroderma is an autoimmune disease affecting the skin, blood vessels, muscles, and internal organs. Women of color are more prone to autoimmune diseases in general, including scleroderma.

Scleroderma most often affects the skin, causing a thickening or hardening in areas due to excess collagen. The first signs or symptoms may include tingling or sensitivity to hot and cold in the hands. Because scleroderma can affect internal organs as well, symptoms can also include shortness of breath or chest pain.

Dermatologists like Dr. Chesahna Kindred can work with other specialists like cardiologists or nephrologists to come up with a multi-disciplinary treatment plan. Stopping inflammation is a key factor in the treatment of scleroderma, and most common treatments are through oral medications or infusions.

