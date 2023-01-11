Kindred Hair and Skin Center - January 2023

Diversity is a beautiful strength of our country, but equity and fairness are lacking. In the last 120 years, the number of black physicians has only increased by 4%, and only 3% of dermatologists are black.

Healthcare is moving towards precision medicine - that is medicines or treatments that target each individual. Kindred Hair and Skin wants to help every patient that comes through their doors, and targeted and specific research will help that goal. Research and clinical trials are an essential part of medicine. Unfortunately, the lack of trust in these trials translates into the lack of blacks participating. As a result, new treatments are created and optimized for everyone but races and ethnicities who do not participate in the trials.

In addition to their busy dermatology practice, Kindred Hair and Skin center also runs Kindred Care, a community based fundraising campaign to engage the black community to help address these issues by closing the racial equity gap in health.

Learn more and donate here.