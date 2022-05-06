Watch
Kindred Hair and Skin Center - Hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation is an excess of color in the skin that can cause discoloration of the affected area.

There are many causes of hyperpigmentation including acne, eczema, and even mosquito bites.

Treatments are based on the severity of the area as well as patient history. Treatment options include plant-based washes, lasers, chemical peels, bleaching agents, and more.

While some treatments may sound scary, always speak with your doctor about the best and most effective treatments and the pros and cons of each.

Learn more here.

