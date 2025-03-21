Kindred Hair and Skin Center gives tips on managing hair loss while taking GLP-1 medications

GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Ozempic have become popular options for managing conditions like diabetes and obesity, but hair loss is a lesser-known side effect.

Telogen effluvium is a form of temporary hair loss that occurs after a shock to the body like childbirth or illness. GLP-1 medications have been linked to telogen effluvium, especially in people who aren't getting adequate nutrition due to a suppressed appetite. To reduce the risk of hair loss when starting a GLP-1, make sure to get enough protein along with a multi-vitamin. Kindred Hair and Skin Center Xtresse gummies can also help.

While GLP-1 medications can cause hair loss in some, there is another condition where they may actually help. Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia (CCCA) is an inflammatory condition that causing permanent scarring and hair loss in the middle of the scalp. Early studies suggest that GLP-1 medications may stabilize inflammation and improve hair regrowth.

Learn more here.