Our hands say a lot about us, but discolored nails can leave people feeling embarrassed.

The condition, called longitudinal melanonychia, is marked by dark brown or black stripes on the nail. Longitudinal melanonychia is common in people of all ages and is not a disease or medical issue, however patients often want a solution to help lighten the bands.

Kindred Hair and Skin Center has a nail salon on site to help treat nail issues and give patients back their confidence!

Learn more here.