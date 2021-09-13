Kindred Hair and Skin Center - Eczema and Rashes

Eczema is one of the most common skin rashes, presenting in itchy patches that can be pink, red, purple, or dark brown. Eczema is triggered by inflammation in the skin that can be caused by genetics or any number of environmental factors.

Those who are prone to eczema should keep their skin moisturized and try to stay away from overly fragranced launcry or body care products. If you do have a breakout, a cortisone cream can be used to stop the inflammation, but the patient should cease using it once the flare has calmed.

