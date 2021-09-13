Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Kindred Hair and Skin Center - Eczema and Rashes

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 14:18:08-04

Eczema is one of the most common skin rashes, presenting in itchy patches that can be pink, red, purple, or dark brown. Eczema is triggered by inflammation in the skin that can be caused by genetics or any number of environmental factors.

Those who are prone to eczema should keep their skin moisturized and try to stay away from overly fragranced launcry or body care products. If you do have a breakout, a cortisone cream can be used to stop the inflammation, but the patient should cease using it once the flare has calmed.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019