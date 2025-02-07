Kindred Hair and Skin Center discusses skin conditions that can increase your risk of heart disease

February is American Heart Disease awareness month, and while you may not be thinking of heart health during your dermatology appointment, certain skin conditions can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease.

Dermatologists are doctors first, and they know heart health is connected to the entire body. For base health, doctors recommended adults get 7-8 hours of sleep per night, 150 minutes of exercise per week, eat a healthy diet, and drink plenty of water.

Psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa are both skin diseases that can impact cardiovascular health. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, so it's important to have a yearly skin check and speak with a dermatologist about any new symptoms.

Learn more here.