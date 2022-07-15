Kindred Hair and Skin Center - Clinical Trials

Clinical trials are an essential component of health care. They help ensure that new medicines or treatments are safe and effective. The key to these trials is making sure everyone is represented. Some diseases are more prevalent in one race or gender, and some medications may not work the same for everyone.

Healthcare is moving towards precision medicine - that is medicines or treatments that target each individual. Kindred Hair and Skin wants to help every patient that comes through their doors, and wants patients to feel valued and comfortable participating in clinical trials.

Currently, Kindred Hair and Skin Center is running trials for hair loss and eczema.

You can learn more or join a trial here.