Kindred Hair and Skin Center calls for safer, non-toxic braiding hair options

Hair braiding is a creative cultural expression and a booming industry, but recent testing has raised concerns about the safety of the materials used in synthetic hair.

Many popular synthetic braiding hair products contain harmful chemicals, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), lead, and carcinogens like benzene. These substances can pose health risks, especially when the hair is heated during installation.

Synthetic hair is affordable and accessible, but there is a lack of regulations in materials used. A collective consumer shift can bring about both awareness and a market transformation, leading to safer and more affordable options becoming widely available.

Consider using natural hair or safer synthetic options for your next style. Dr. Chesahna Kindred of Kindred Hair and Skin Center recommends the following options:



Rebundle

Slayyy Hair

EZBraid

Ruka

Nourie

Latched & Hooked

Dosso Beauty

Learn more here.