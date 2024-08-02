Kind Research - Hair Loss Treatment

August is Hair Loss Awareness Month. Hair loss can be a sensitive subject for both men and women, but the sooner it can be treated, the better the outcomes.

There are 15 different types of alopecia (hair loss), which is a medical, not cosmetic, condition. Hair loss can be caused by a variety of factors including hormones, inflammation, and even your hairstyle. Traction alopecia can occur when people wear tight hairstyles like buns, braids, or ponytails for extended periods. This can damage follicles, which in turn grow weaker hair over time.

If you think you may be suffering from hair loss, part your hair in the middle and see if there are areas of scalp or widening spots. You can also ask your barber or stylist to check.

Kindred Hair and Skin Centers offers consultation and treatments for hair loss at their full service, on-site salon.

