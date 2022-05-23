Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Kimberly Williams Paisley - Hilton Hotels

Posted at 3:06 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 15:06:30-04

Experts are saying this will be one of the biggest summers fore vacations ever. Actress and author Kimberly Williams Paisley joins us with her tips for planning a great vacation!

Hilton's family of hotels offers everything you need for a vacation everyone will enjoy. With over 5,000 pet friendly hotels, your furry family members don't have to miss out on the fun!

It can be tough to find breakfast for everyone in a new city. Enjoy breakfast at your hotel, with plenty of options for every taste.

Consider upgrading to a suite for more room to spread out!

Learn more and book your stay here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019