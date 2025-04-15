KidStrong Timonium helps empower kids through movement

With so much time dedicated to screens, getting kids up and moving early on is important - and so is growing their confidence, social skills, and mental wellness. KidStrong Timonium is helping nurture strong, confident, high-character kids.

During each 45 minute class, kids are invited to begin with an affirmation of "I am strong, I am brave, I can do this" to serve as a reminder when things get tough. There is also an opportunity to work on social skills like introducing yourself using your name and a handshake, public speaking, and more. Next comes a fun, science backed movement session that helps build mental and physical strength, confidence, and resilliancy.

KidStong is also a great place for your next event! They're available for birthday parties, summer camps, Parents Night Out, and more.

Ready to take your free trial class? Learn more here.