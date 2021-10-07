Kia - Electric Cars

Watch
Electric vehicles have surged in popularity in the last five years, growing from 300,000 to more than 1 million on the road. Despite this, some consumers are still wary about going electric.

The new line of EVs from Kia may surprise you. Certain models now offer 576 horsepower GT performance delivers 0-60 in less than 3.5 seconds. Additionally, an 800V multi-charging architecture enables ultra-fast DC charging capability from 10-80 percent charge (up to 210 miles range) in under 18 minutes. The latest models also provide an innovative Vehicle-to-Load function, which acts as a mobile power source for computers, camping, tailgating, and back-up power at home.

EVs are responsible for considerably lower emissions over their lifetime than vehicles running on fossil fuels, creating a long-term positive impact on our environment.

