Menu

Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

KFC - NCAA Tournament Meals

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 14:11:05-04

Each year, the month of March brings the excitement of college basketball. It’s a momentous time of year with last-minute heroics and miraculous upsets that all lead to one shining moment.

If you're watching the games this month, a great game day menu is a must have. KFC's new chicken sandwich in either classic or spicy flavor is the perfect meal. Make sure to order enough Secret Recipe fries to go around, and a variety of dipping sauces will please the whole crowd!

Download KFC's new mobile app for full menu pickup and delivery options, or click here to plan your menu!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020