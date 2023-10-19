Watch Now
Keswick - Power of Age 2023

With more than 140 years of experience serving the Baltimore community, Keswick continues to be a trusted resource and advocate for older adults -- no matter where they live. Keswick is all about improving the experience of aging and making a positive impact on the lives of others.

Located at the border of Hampden and Roland Park in Baltimore City, Keswick’s 7-acre campus is anchored by the Keswick Multi-Care Center offering subacute and long-term care, including on-site dialysis services. The campus also includes the Wise & Well Center, the first Center for Healthy Living in Maryland and part of Keswick’s extensive community health services.

Now in its 5th year, the Keswick Wise & Well Center for Healthy Living offers an array of classes, coaching, and personalized services across the multiple dimensions of wellness.

