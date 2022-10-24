Keswick - Power of Age 2022

Keswick is striving toward a vision of greater fulfillment and freedom of choice in aging, for all.

As a mission-driven, not-for-profit for the past 139 years, Keswick is known for excellence in short and long-stay skilled care services on its campus in north Baltimore, as well as its work over the past ten years in serving older people living in the community.

Keswick is working with and for older people and those who serve them, across all settings and with new solutions, to bring better days ahead, for all of us.

