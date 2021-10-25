Keswick - Power of Age 2021

Watch
People are living longer, and according to a 2018 AARP study, almost 90% aging of adults want to remain living in their homes and communities as they get older.

Keswick’s Wise & Well Center for Healthy Living, the first of its kind in Maryland, supports people’s choice to age in place. Wise & Well staff help members to thrive through community, wellness, and friendship. Designed as a place for people ages 50+ to pursue their health and well-being goals, this membership-based center offers classes, coaching and personalized services through a holistic approach to wellness.

Keswick serves as a partner in advancing your health and wellness journey on your terms, in your timeframe. The Wise & Well Center is both a physical place and virtual space where you can stay active, stay connected and remain Wise & Well – the proven foundation for healthy aging.

For more info, call 410-662-4363 or click here.

