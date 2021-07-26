Watch
Kentucky Tourism

Posted at 2:39 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 14:39:25-04

There's so much to see and do in Kentucky!

The Kentucky Derby is iconic, and Kentucky horse country is an amazing way to experience the thrill of the chase. You can tour one of the hundreds of working horse farms to learn more about training and breeding, and even get up close and personal with past winners!

Bourbon is another Kentucky mainstay. Distilleries offer accommodations, live music, bottle your own Bourbon, and more to make your experience shine.

There's so much to do outside! Tour the caves of Mammoth National Park, zip line over Red River Gorge, or see a "moonbow" at Cumberland Falls.

Don't forget the live entertainment! Whatever your music taste, Kentucky delivers. From the Railbird Festival to The Bluegrass Romp or the Louder then Life metal festival, there's truly something for everyone.

Plan your trip here.

