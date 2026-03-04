Kelly + Co Realty is a Maryland-based real estate brokerage built on a simple but powerful idea: high-touch service supported by high-tech systems. Known for its strong culture of collaboration and community, the brokerage is intentionally designed to support both agents and the clients they serve. With a growing presence across Maryland, Kelly + Co has focused on elevating the real estate experience through education, innovation, and local market expertise.



Introducing The Real Estate Record with Kelly + Co Realty

Kelly & Co Realty Elevates the Real Estate Experience

This interview marks the kickoff of Kelly + Co’s Real Estate Record, a new recurring segment created to bring practical, locally relevant real estate insights to Maryland homeowners and buyers. The series is designed to cut through headlines and offer clear, honest guidance about what’s really happening in today’s market as well as highlighting local communities and local businesses in neighborhoods throughout Maryland.

Whether someone is actively planning a move or simply staying informed, the series offers timely perspectives rooted in real Maryland neighborhoods. Kelly + Co’s Real Estate Record aims to serve as an ongoing resource for consumers who want clarity, not confusion, when it comes to navigating the housing market.

Click here to learn more.

