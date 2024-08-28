Keep safe in the heat with these tips from UnitedHealthcare

Summer may be wrapping up but that doesn’t mean the temperatures are coming down just yet. Older adults are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses and greater sun sensitivity so it’s important for them to continue to take steps to protect themselves.

Make sure to stay hydrated, and if you're spending time outdoors try to find shade or take breaks indoors when possible.

Use sunscreen regularly, and wear hats and loose clothing for more protection. Age is also a risk factors for skin cancer, so be sure to see a doctor if you notice any new or changed growths, moles, or birthmarks.

