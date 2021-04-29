Katey Sagal - Rebel

We're sitting down with award-winning actress Katey Sagal to talk about the new ABC show Rebel!

Rebel is inspired by, but not based on, the life of Erin Brockovich. Sagal plays Annie "Rebel" Bello, an activist who fights for the voiceless and isn't afraid to stand up for what she believes in. While not working, Rebel juggles relationships with her current husband, ex husbands, business partner, and grown children.

Sagal loves her character's brashness and social conscious, and that she's age appropriate while staying smart, sexy, and passionate.

Learn more here, and catch Rebel on WMAR Thursday nights at 10:00pm.