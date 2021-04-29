Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Katey Sagal - Rebel

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:32 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 13:32:42-04

We're sitting down with award-winning actress Katey Sagal to talk about the new ABC show Rebel!

Rebel is inspired by, but not based on, the life of Erin Brockovich. Sagal plays Annie "Rebel" Bello, an activist who fights for the voiceless and isn't afraid to stand up for what she believes in. While not working, Rebel juggles relationships with her current husband, ex husbands, business partner, and grown children.

Sagal loves her character's brashness and social conscious, and that she's age appropriate while staying smart, sexy, and passionate.

Learn more here, and catch Rebel on WMAR Thursday nights at 10:00pm.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020