Juvenescence - Ketosis Benefits

Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 16, 2021
Nowadays getting older doesn’t necessarily mean slowing down. There are many factors that influence healthy aging including a well-balanced diet, regular and restful sleep, and increased physical activity, however the rapid understanding of the science of ketosis is one of the first opportunities to impact how we age.

Research suggests that enabling a state of ketosis through a variety of methods can promote a healthy metabolism which over time can sustain energy, protect and promote lean muscle and support healthy blood sugar and immune function— all conditions associated with aging.

The Juvenescence Metabolic Switch drink helps raise ketones in the blood to put your body in a state of ketosis quickly.

Learn more here.

