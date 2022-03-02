Covid can have a lasting impact on the heart, especially for those with preexisting heart conditions. All parts of the heart, including internal muscles and the pericardium, or the fluid-filled sac surrounding the heart, can be affected. Symptoms can include chest tightness or pain, shortness of breath, and palpitations. Untreated heart disease can lead to catastrophic medical events like heart attack or stroke. If you've had covid or been diagnosed with "long-haul" covid and experience these symptoms, Just Heart Cardiovascular Group can help.

Just Heart also runs the Heart Disease Prevention & Training Center (HDPTC) in Nigeria. This center is dedicated to heart disease prevention as well as training for doctors. The center hopes to expand to more regions in Nigeria and neighboring countries to help as many people as possible.

Learn more about HDPTC and donate here.

Learn more about Just Heart Cardiovascular Group and make an appointment here.

