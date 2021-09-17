Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Julie Halston - Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:55 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 14:55:20-04

JULIE HALSTON - PULMONARY FIBROSIS AWARENESS — September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, and actress and activist Julie Halston is promoting awareness and advocacy for the disease, which affects over 250,000 Americans, with 50,000 new cases each year.

Halston will be honored with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her advocacy. The award is given annually to a member of the theatre community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations.

Pulmonary Fibrosis is a chronic and progressive disease marked by scarring of the lungs. Symptoms include a dry, lingering cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a pulmonologist for further testing. While PF has no cure, treatments have improved over the last few years and can help slow the progression of the disease.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019