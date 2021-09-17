JULIE HALSTON - PULMONARY FIBROSIS AWARENESS — September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, and actress and activist Julie Halston is promoting awareness and advocacy for the disease, which affects over 250,000 Americans, with 50,000 new cases each year.

Halston will be honored with the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her advocacy. The award is given annually to a member of the theatre community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations.

Pulmonary Fibrosis is a chronic and progressive disease marked by scarring of the lungs. Symptoms include a dry, lingering cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a pulmonologist for further testing. While PF has no cure, treatments have improved over the last few years and can help slow the progression of the disease.

