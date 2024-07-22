Journey for the Living Fitness Challenge

The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation helps fund educational grants to provide resources, materials, support field trips, and bring Holocaust survivor speakers into classrooms. The foundation hopes to make a difference by empowering students through this education, and providing them a future filled with kindness and respect.

Journey for the Living is a unique fitness challenge that helps get these resources into the hands of students across the country. Sign up alone or with a team, then walk, run, or bike 15 miles in one month.

Money raised goes directly towards educational grants, and teams can be in person, virtual, or a mix!

Learn more about Journey for the Living here.

Learn more about the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation here.