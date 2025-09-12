Join The Walk to End Lupus to help raise awareness and support research

Lupus is a devastating and often misunderstood autoimmune disease. It can attack any part of the body, is difficult to diagnose, and disproportionately affects women, especially women of color. Diagnosis can take an average of six years, and more awareness and research is desperately needed.

On Saturday, September 20 at the Canton Waterfront Park, join lupus warriors for The Walk to End Lupus Now. The Lupus Foundation of America Walk to End Lupus Now brings the Maryland lupus community together to raise awareness, fund research, and rally public support. The event goal is to raise $52,000 this year, and every dollar goes toward programs in research, education, support, and advocacy. On walk day, join the party with the walk, a live DJ, games, prizes, and more!

Learn more and register for the walk here.