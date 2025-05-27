Join the ride of a lifetime with the National MS Society's Chesapeake Challenge

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system and affects nearly a million people across the United States. The National MS Society is the world’s leading private funder of MS advocacy and research, investing over $1.1 billion in MS Research since 1946. In the last decade alone, targeted therapies and new medicines have made a huge positive impact.

The Bike MS: Chesapeake Challenge takes place in Easton, MD on June 21 and 22. This is a major fundraising event for the National MS Society, and funds raised will support MS research and those living with MS. During the 2 day event, cyclists of all ages and abilities can ride from 30 -100 miles while enjoying a fun day of camaraderie and hope.

There's lots of fun planned for the two day ride, including rest stops full of volunteers with food, drinks, first aid, and everything you need to ride all day! The MS Society is still looking for riders, supporters, donors and sponsors to join the effort.

Learn more here.