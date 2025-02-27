Join the Hank Entwisle Band for a concert to benefit House of Ruth Maryland

House of Ruth Maryland, the Hank Entwisle Band, and the Morgan State University Choir have come together to present a free benefit concert at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 7 PM.

This incredible musical experience, combining 80 powerful voices and 40 talented musicians, creates an unforgettable evening of music, passion, and purpose. Hank Entwisle launched this extraordinary musical collaboration in 2017, blending instrumental and vocal talent with a gospel choir for a unique and mesmerizing sound. This year, the event will support House of Ruth Maryland, raising awareness for survivors of intimate partner violence and the vital services HRM provides.

House of Ruth Maryland is a leading organization dedicated to helping survivors of intimate partner violence rebuild their lives. Their services include emergency shelter, legal advocacy, clinical counseling, and community-based programs to help individuals and families find safety, stability, and support.

Concert tickets are free, but registration is required. Get your free tickets here.

Learn more about House of Ruth Maryland here.

Follow the Hank Entwisle Band here.