Join Loyola Blakefield for an upcoming open house

Loyola Blakefield is a Catholic, Jesuit, college preparatory school founded in 1852, for boys in grades six through twelve located in Towson, Maryland.

Loyola Blakefield offers a challenging college preparatory curriculum that provides a broad range of major course offerings including honors and advanced placement courses, complemented by a selection of enriching electives and co-curricular activities. Ignatian service and spiritual formation, in the Jesuit tradition, is the hallmark of a Loyola education.





At Loyola, students are encouraged to reflect, ask, and discover. There are service opportunities at every grade level, including global service projects. There are 17 interscholastic sports programs at Loyola Blakefield, as well as musical and dramatic performing arts ensembles, and many clubs and student organizations.

Join Loyola Blakefield on Saturday, October 18 for an Open House to learn more about the school. The event features the opportunity to tour campus, meet faculty and staff, and speak with current students.

