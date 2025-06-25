Join House of Ruth Maryland at the 23rd annual Crabaret

House of Ruth Maryland’s annual Crabaret is set to be an unforgettable evening of food, philanthropy, and community spirit!

This highly anticipated fundraising event will feature beloved Baltimore chef and personality John Shields, whose deep roots in the city’s food scene make him the perfect host. Guests can indulge in delicious crab-inspired dishes while supporting House of Ruth’s vital mission to assist survivors of intimate partner violence.



Get your tickets for the 23rd Annual Crabaret to benefit House of Ruth

Set against the vibrant backdrop of summer in Baltimore, Crabaret promises an evening of great flavors, live entertainment, and meaningful impact. Guests will enjoy an evening of art, delicious food and drink, live music, auction, and more!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this celebration of food and hope on July 11 from 6:30-10pm.

All proceeds benefit vital programs at House of Ruth Maryland. Get your tickets here.