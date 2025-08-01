Join Columbia Town Center Rotary and Sawyer Wealth Management for Books, Bubbles, and All that Jazz

Sawyer Wealth Management and the Columbia Town Center Rotary are teaming up to make a difference in Howard County.





Get your tickets for Books, Bubbles, and All That Jazz

Sawyer Wealth Management is a family-owned and operated wealth management firm with more than twenty years of experience specializing in portfolio management and financial planning. Community service is a foundation of the firm, which was founded through VA outreach and now extends to strong partnerships with several charities and non-profits, including the Columbia Town Center Rotary.

Business partnerships like the one with Sawyer Wealth Management help benefit the Columbia Town Center locally, nationally, and even worldwide.

Sawyer Wealth Management is the proud presenting sponsor of the Columbia Town Center Rotary's night of Books, Bubbles, and All That Jazz. On August 18th, enjoy an evening of wonderful drinks, appetizers, and live music at 18th and 21st in Columbia. The night will benefit initiatives like the Birthday book Program, Little Free Libraries, Rotary Dictionaries, and more.

Get your tickets and learn more here.