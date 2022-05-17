Watch
Johns Hopkins Lyme Disease Clinical Research Center

Lyme disease season has arrived. Experts say the peak will hit in June or July, but they are already seeing tick bites this year.

Lyme disease is marked by symptoms like fever, chills, and tiredness along with a round, red rash or lesion. The rash does not always appear in the bullseye pattern we may expect from Lyme. Any rash at the site of the bite that is red, round, and getting bigger should be looked at be a medical professional. Symptoms typically appear one to two weeks after the tick has been removed.

To prevent bites, wear protective clothing while outdoors. Always check yourself for ticks when you come inside, paying special attention to areas you may not always think about, such as the backs of your knees or scalp. Ticks are about the size of a poppy seed, so check yourself by feel as well - ticks can be hard to see!

