Americans are facing a mental health crisis, with an estimated 1 in 4 adults struggling with a diagnosable mental illness each year.

Johns Hopkins Health Plans recognizes the need for accessible, affordable, and equitable mental health care, and is working to increase access to care while decreasing the stigma of asking for and getting help.

Lack of access to mental health care can impact the physical body as well. Physical and our mental health are combined and it’s important to understand that connection to better serve the community.

