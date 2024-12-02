Johns Hopkins Children's Center Snowflake Station offers holiday cheer for hospitalized kids

Being a kid in the hospital over the holidays is hard on the patient and their parents. The Johns Hopkins Children's Center Snowflake Station is an opportunity for parents with kids in the hospital a way to get them gifts during the holidays.

With help from community donations, the staff at Johns Hopkins Children's Center transforms Snowflake Station into a one stop holiday shopping wonderland. Parents are invited to "shop" free of charge during a time when buying gifts seems impossible.

If you would like to participate, in-person donations can be made now through December 13 in the marked collection box at WMAR-2 News at 6400 York Road. You can also deliver your toys directly to The Johns Hopkins Children's Center between December 9-13.

Learn more about the Toy Drive, including suggested items by age range here.

Learn more about Johns Hopkins Children's Center here.