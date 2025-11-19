Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Johns Hopkins Children's Center Snowflake Station brings seasonal cheer to hospitalized kids

Johns Hopkins Children's Center
Being a kid in the hospital over the holidays is hard on the patient and their parents. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center ensures that patients have access to special activities to celebrate in the month of December, including opportunities for parents to still find a special gift.

With help from community donations, the staff at Johns Hopkins Children's Center transforms Snowflake Station into a one stop holiday shopping wonderland. Parents are invited to "shop" free of charge during a time when buying gifts seems impossible.


Donate to Johns Hopkins Children's Center Snowflake Station this holiday season
If you would like to participate, in-person donations of new and unwrapped toys can be made now through December 15 in the marked collection box at WMAR-2 News at 6400 York Road or at the following sponsor locations:

  • Elkridge Furnace Inn
  • Northrop Realty
  • Jimmy the Boxer Auto Mall

Johns Hopkins Children's Center also accepts donations through their wish list, which includes suggested gifts by age range here.

Learn more about the Toy Drive, including a full list of drop off locations here.

