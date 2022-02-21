Johns Hopkins Children's Center Annual Radiothon

Mix 106.5’s 33rd Annual Radiothon benefiting Johns Hopkins Children’s Center airs on Thursday, Feb. 24, and Friday, Feb. 25, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The radiothon is the longest running of its kind in the country and directly helps patients and families fighting their biggest fights at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Over the last three decades, donations during the radiothon have helped to buy lifesaving medical equipment, support patient care, fund important research, develop innovative tools and programs, provide transportation to and from doctor’s appointments, as well as to buy books, toys, games, art supplies.

17 year old Noah was a patient of Johns Hopkins Children's Center after suffering a series of strokes a few years ago. He credits Johns Hopkins staff and medical team, as well as his own family and friends, with his recovery. Noah is currently studying for a career in the medical field.

You can call or text your support during the radiothon. Call 410-823-1065 or text MIX to 51555. Learn more here.