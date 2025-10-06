Johns Hopkins Bayview shares safety tips for seniors during National Fire Prevention Week

National Fire Prevention Week takes place October 5-11. It's a great time of year to make sure your home is safe from fire dangers, and your family has a plan in place in case of fire.

Nationally and in Maryland, the highest incidence of burn injury is among the senior population (those aged 65 and over). In fact, according to the National Fire Protection Agency, those 65 and over are 2.5 times more likely to die from a fire related injury.





Fire prevention tips for seniors

Cooking related burn injuries are the most common. The help prevent kitchen accidents, keep rugs out of the kitchen as they can be a fall risk. Never cook while wearing loose or flowing clothing. Don't cook while drowsy, and bring a timer or alarm with you if you leave the kitchen while food is cooking. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire, and don't move or jostle a pan that is on fire. Use a fire extinguisher or baking soda for grease fires.

Seniors using oxygen can also be at risk for burns. It only takes seconds for oxygen tubing to ignite when lighting a cigarette leading to an inhalation injury or possible house fire. Fire breaks are an easy to install option to prevent tank explosion and can be purchased for $25-30.

Heating related burns are also common. Space heaters should be used at least three feet away from anything flammable - including yourself! Check bath or shower water before getting in, or consider using a shower thermometer to prevent scalding.

Smoke detectors should be installed on every floor and in each sleeping area. Test alarms regularly.

