Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias impact more than 55 million people worldwide. Dementia not only impacts the individual, but their family and friends as well.

The Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center has many efforts underway to improve understanding of dementia, accelerate the discovery of new treatments, and hasten the time when effective treatments for Alzheimer’s and related dementias become a reality. The Center offers a variety of community education programs for increasing knowledge about healthy aging, memory loss, and dementia. The Center also offers a range of clinical research studies that include individuals with no memory problems, individuals with mild memory concerns, and those with dementia and their caregivers.

To learn more about the Center’s educational programs, or opportunities to participate in ongoing research studies on aging and memory loss, click here or call 443-542-7489.

You can also learn more from the Alzheimer's Association here, or by calling 1-800-272-3900.