Joe Jonas - EVO ICL Lens

If you're ready to see more clearly, the EVO ICL Lens procedure may be for you.

Singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas recently had the procedure, which takes about 20 minutes per eye, and was seeing better the moment it was over.

EVO ICL is a small, flexible lens that is implanted in the eye. The procedure doesn't cause dry eye syndrome and is FDA approved for the correction of myopia and astigmatism. Once the lens is implanted the patient cannot feel is, and they can even be removed later if the patients wishes.

Now that glasses and contacts aren't holding him back, Jonas is off and running on new projects! Look for new songs from DNCE coming soon.

Learn more about EVO ICL Lenses here.