Job search tip for 2025 grads

As the class of 2025 prepares to enter the workforce, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half highlights the challenges faced by early-career professionals and the strategies that helped them thrive.

New graduates are facing a competitive job market, where they need to stand out. To help widen your prospects, job seekers should be open to on-site or hybrid work, showcase their soft skills, and be as flexible as possible on salary.

Contract work is another way the class of 2025 can both grow their skills and explore many different career paths. It's not uncommon for new grads to be uncertain about their career, and speaking with a professional recruiter can help. Recruiters at Robert Half can help refine your resume, practice interviews, and give you information about unposted jobs.

