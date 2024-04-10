Jimmy's Famous Seafood - Naptown Music Feast 2024

Food and music come together for an amazing festival! On Saturday, May 11, join a lineup of amazing bands and more than 20 food trucks for a day of food, music, and fun at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds!

Enjoy a day of fun, food, and music Mother's Day Weekend at the Naptown Music Feast.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood truck will be serving up their famous crab dishes at the festival. Menu highlights include crab cakes, crabby fries, crab cake eggrolls, and more! If you can't make it out to the Feast, you can find pre-made Jimmy's dishes like crab dips, crabby pretzels, and even a DIY crab cake kit in store, online, or in select grocery stores!

Kids 12 and under are free at Naptown Music Feast, and there's a kids corner with plenty of family friendly activities including a mechanical bull, rock wall, and axe throwing.

Learn more and see the lineups here.