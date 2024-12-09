Jimmy the Boxer Auto Mall helps spread cheer though the WMAR Toy Drive

When he's not knocking out the competition, Jimmy the Boxer is using his strength to lend a helping hand in the community.

At Jimmy the Boxer Auto Mall, everyone deserves to drive a reliable vehicle. They go above and beyond to ensure every customer walks away with a deal that works regardless of credit issues.

Now the staff is ready to tackle a new challenge: ensuring that children have a joyful and memorable Christmas.

Jimmy the Boxer Auto Mall is a proud sponsor of the WMAR Toy Drive benefiting Snowflake Station at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Snowflake Station is a special initiative designed to bring joy and comfort to families in need. Parents with a child in the hospital can "shop" for their children and their siblings at Snowflake Station free of charge.

Drop off new unwrapped toys at Jimmy the Boxer Auto Mall through December 13 and Jimmy will match the number of toys donated!

Learn more about Jimmy the Boxer Auto Mall here.

Learn more about the WMAR Toy Drive benefiting Snowflake Station at Johns Hopkins Children's Center here.