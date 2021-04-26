Jim Markham - Big Lucky

What makes someone a successful entrepreneur and business owner? And how do some people grow big brands? Jim Markham, author of Big Lucky and founder of PureOlogy has achieved over $1.2 Billion in sales and is sharing his secret ingredients to success in his new book.

Jim shares how a Playboy Magazine article literally changed the trajectory of his life, and discusses some of his celebrity clients, including Paul Newman, who inspired the title of his book.

To learn more about Jim’s incredible story, click here.

