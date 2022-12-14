Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Jiffy Lube - Winter Maintenance Tips

Posted at 2:25 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 14:25:53-05

Performing regular preventive maintenance is key to extending the life of your vehicle, especially with the average age of cars on the road hitting a record high of 12.4 years and car buying being more expensive than ever.

Always follow manufacturer recommendations for regular maintenance. Other tips include:

CHECK AND CHANGE YOUR OIL AND VITAL FLUIDS - The fluids in your vehicle are critical to its reliability and longevity. According to your manufacturer’s recommendations, check and change your oil and brake fluids.

CHECK YOUR TIRES AND BRAKES - To ensure that your car is ready for winter driving make sure to inspect your tires and brakes for adequate performance.

CHECK YOUR RADIATOR FLUID LEVELS - Radiator fluid (AKA: Coolant/antifreeze) circulates throughout your engine to help keep it cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

CHECK THE HEATING SYSTEM - As the temperature continues to drop in your area, ensure that your vehicle's heating system is operating properly, especially in the event of a breakdown or sudden difficulty.

PACK AN EMERGENCY KIT - Your kit should include first aid, non-perishable snacks water, an ice scraper, jumper cables, warning flares, blanket and basic tools.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices