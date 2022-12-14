Jiffy Lube - Winter Maintenance Tips

Performing regular preventive maintenance is key to extending the life of your vehicle, especially with the average age of cars on the road hitting a record high of 12.4 years and car buying being more expensive than ever.

Always follow manufacturer recommendations for regular maintenance. Other tips include:

CHECK AND CHANGE YOUR OIL AND VITAL FLUIDS - The fluids in your vehicle are critical to its reliability and longevity. According to your manufacturer’s recommendations, check and change your oil and brake fluids.

CHECK YOUR TIRES AND BRAKES - To ensure that your car is ready for winter driving make sure to inspect your tires and brakes for adequate performance.

CHECK YOUR RADIATOR FLUID LEVELS - Radiator fluid (AKA: Coolant/antifreeze) circulates throughout your engine to help keep it cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

CHECK THE HEATING SYSTEM - As the temperature continues to drop in your area, ensure that your vehicle's heating system is operating properly, especially in the event of a breakdown or sudden difficulty.

PACK AN EMERGENCY KIT - Your kit should include first aid, non-perishable snacks water, an ice scraper, jumper cables, warning flares, blanket and basic tools.

