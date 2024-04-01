JES Foundation Repair: Preventing Water Issues from Rain

After being in the business for 30 years, the Home Pros at JES have pretty much seen it all.

JES General Manager, Mark Tipson, explains how April Showers can affect the home’s foundation and what local homeowners can do to fix it.

When the ground becomes saturated, water can end up making its way into your basement and craw spaces. A musty smell in the basement may be the sign of water getting in your home.

Even if it’s the first time you notice a problem, give JES a call to get to the source of the problem.

A free inspection from JES Foundation Repair can help prevent problems before they strike.

So visit them online to schedule your free inspection today.