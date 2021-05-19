Jeffrey Eisner - The Lighter Step by Step Instant Pot Cookbook

As the weather turns warmer and we start to safely gather with friends and family, the last place you want to be is behind a hot stove.

The Instant Pot is an easy, quick alternative that can take the place of your oven and stove top in just one appliance. Saute and cook right in the pot for easy clean up!

Jeffrey Eisner is the founder of cooking blog Pressure Luck, and his new cookbook The Lighter Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook breaks down recipes in an easy to follow format. The book has great ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner, sides, and desserts, plus helpful cooking tips. You can even easily substitute ingredients for diet compliance!

