The CIAA Basketball Tournament is on this week in Baltimore! The event includes concerts, expos, speaking engagements, and other celebrations around this year's theme of Black excellence.

On Saturday, February 26, Iyanla Vanzant will speak on Power, Purpose and Prosperity at the Lyric. There will be an opportunity to ask questions as well as hear from Iylana about her life and work.

