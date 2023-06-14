Invitae - Life After Cancer

Genetic testing can provide life changing information about your health. Testing before a diagnosis can help inform preventative measures and allow you to understand your risk, and having testing done post-diagnosis can help in developing treatment protocols.

Invitae says there is power in knowledge, and genetic testing has helped decrease the overall risk of dying of certain cancers. As June marks National Cancer Survivor Month, it’s a time to celebrate and acknowledge that life after a cancer diagnosis is a reality for over 18 million Americans.

Learn more about genetic testing here.