Invest in better rest for the new year at Mattress Firm

The holidays are one of the busiest times of the year, and for many of us, that means sleep is the first thing to suffer. Board-certified sleep psychologist Dr. Jade Wu shares some simple tips for getting the rest you need.





Tips to help keep your sleep on track this holiday season

Create an evening routine that helps you unwind. Relax with a warm bath or light stretching, dim the lights, and put screens away.

Wake at a consistent time every day, even on weekends and while traveling. Regular rhythms help keep your sleep quality high.

